c895 Presents danceABLE!

c895 is proud to present DanceABLE – An Access-Centered Dance Experience!

Join us for a groundbreaking, all-ages dance event with accessibility at its heart. c89.5’s DanceABLE experience is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, tailored to create a better live music experience for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. We’ve partnered with Not Impossible Labs’ Music: Not Impossible project to bring their cutting-edge Vibrotextile™ haptic suits to Seattle, providing the opportunity to immerse yourself in this radical technology.

Last Summer our friends at Seattle Children’s shared news of a silent disco in NYC where some of the attendees were Deaf or Hard of Hearing, wearing haptic suits that transmit instruments, rhythms and vocals onto the skin… and threw out “Could we do something like this in Seattle??” Thanks to support from more friends like 4Culture, Pacific Science Center, and The Museum of Flight – we’re bringing Not Impossible Labs and their game-changing Vibrotextile suits to Seattle for one of the coolest events we’ve ever produced!

Your ticket to c895’s danceABLE also grants you entry into The Museum of Flight and all “Yuri’s Day” activities, running from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event is all ages! Please note that it does not include access to the “Yuri’s Night” event.

Event Highlights:

Sensory Innovation: Immerse yourself in a unique and nuanced music experience with Vibrotextile™ wearable technology, programmed live to translate beats, instruments and vocals into haptic vibrations on the skin.

Venue: The Museum of Flight in Seattle sets the stage during their annual Yuri's Day celebration.

Live DJ Sets: c89.5 will be broadcasting live, and will showcase sets from c89.5 program alum DJ D-Double-J and a special headlining artist Anabel Englund that will make waves!

Get ready to feel the rhythm like never before! See you at DanceABLE!

Thanks to our Supporting Partners: In collaboration with Not Impossible Labs, Seattle Children’s Childhood Communication Center, The Museum of Flight, Pacific Science Center and 4Culture, DanceABLE brings together a team of community-minded orgs to create an inclusive and truly unforgettable event.