Guest Mix Seattle: the Podcast Episode #030 with Mr. Linden

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠Mr.Linden!⁠

Jeremy Linden a.k.a. “Mr. Linden” is a DJ, Designer, and Producer who revels in the Northwest’s true underground community. His love for dance music began in the 70s, was influenced in the 80s, grew up in the 90s, and has been honed over the last couple of decades. Being a radio DJ was a childhood goal that was achieved with college radio in Alaska, but amid the surprisingly healthy rave scene up north he realized the DJing live was calling. He dipped his toe into the Seattle DJ scene in the early aughts and after much growth towards the end of the 2010s has become a familiar face behind the decks, playing music appropriate for the moment, keeping the dance-floor moving with classics and exposing the dancers to brand new tracks.

Currently Jeremy is one half of the DJ duo “Lo|Key”, a resident at Train Car House Party & Soft Option, and is working on upcoming nights with team Underscore. He also has releases and remixes on Underscore, Late Night Munchies, and Selekta Records.

Catch Mr. Linden in the mix Sunday April, 14th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!