Guest Mix Seattle Episode #27 with A LOTTA BEES!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠A LOTTA ME!

Asher Jordan AKA A LOTTA BEES is a house and disco DJ/producer from Seattle, WA. With roots as a drummer in the 2000s teen rock scene, BEES started spinning at NYC rooftop parties in 2012 and brings continuous, infectious energy to the decks. With 2023 support sets for Gene Farris, Kyle Walker, J. Worra, Joshwa, Kittens, Pezzner, and others, BEES has made it clear that they’re someone to keep an eye on.

Catch A LOTTA BEES in the mix Sunday March 3rd, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

