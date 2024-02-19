Guest Mix Seattle Episode #26 with Alfonso Tan!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Alfonso Tan!

Emerging as a proud representative of Seattle’s vibrant and diverse dance music scene (and growing up listening to C89.5!!), DJ and Producer Alfonso Tan has not only conquered local dance floors but has been leaving his mark on cities across the US. With dance floor weapons released on Late Night Munchies, Uniting Souls Music, Cartel Collective, and Build It Records, he’s proven his ability to seamlessly blend his personal style with classic house grooves and techy cutting-edge sounds. He’s rocked a wide range of events, from festival stages to underground after-hours parties to sunny discos and everything in between. Heavyweights like VNSSA, Moon Boots, Friend Within, Sage Armstrong, and DJ Minx are some of the names he’s played alongside, and he’s crushed venues in major cities like New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, and even Antwerp. Alfonso Tan is truly passionate about his craft and loves creating memorable experiences for his audience, wherever and whomever that may be

Catch Alfonso Tan in the mix Sunday February 25th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!