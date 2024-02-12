Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast – Episode #25 with Rohry

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠Rohry⁠! Effortlessly combining style and substance by curating his sets with a blend of crowd pleasers and underground tunes that get any dancefloor moving, Rohry is no stranger to high-profile bookings. He has had the opportunity to share the stage with a wide range of artists including Matroda, Nero, Audien, Laidback Luke, Jauz, 3LAU, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Tchami, and many more. Rohry’s success in the Seattle club scene has earned him slots at some of the Northwest’s most iconic music festivals: Paradiso, Bumbershoot Music Festival (2016 & 2018), and Beyond Wonderland PNW. He was previously a resident DJ at Foundation Nightclub and USC Events where he showcased his versatility as a true multi-genre DJ. Rohry is also a co-founder of Sub 49 records where he explores the darker side of house music.

Catch Rohry in the mix Sunday February 18th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!