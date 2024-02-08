Valentine’s Day Party Tickets Going FAST!

Tickets are going fast for the c895 Valentine’s Day Party at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate! Get tickets starting at $10 at Eventbrite!

Get ready to celebrate love, music, and good times on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 DOORS OPEN at 6:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time). Bowling Session 1 Begins at 6:30p, and skating begins at 7p! Session 2 of bowling – get your shoes and get ready to start at 9p!

c89.5 DJ’s LIVE IN THE MIX

D-Double-J: 6:00p-7:00p

Harmony Soleil: 7:00p-9:00p

Kryspin: 9:00p-10:00p

DJ GMS: 10:00p-11:00p

This event promises to be a blast! Dance, roll, and bowl the night away to the hottest tunes, mingle with friends, and make new connections. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or just looking for a fun time, this party is for everyone!

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Orion Entertainment, and SMASH baby SMASH are partnering with us to make this a night of evening and fun to remember!

BOWL ALL NIGHT: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)*

BOWL AND SKATE: Please buy a ticket for each*

JUST BOWL: Please buy ticket for the 1 session you wish*

JUST SKATE: Please buy ticket for the skating session

(two sessions cost less than a dozen roses!)

Your bowling ticket includes shoe rental, and your skating ticket includes skate rental.

*IF YOU BOWL IN A GROUP: If there are remaining tickets on your lane, other people may purchase. If you do NOT want to invite new people to bowl with you – you may want to consider purchasing all the available tickets for your bowling lane ensures you have the space exclusively for your group, avoiding the possibility of sharing the lane with others you might not know.

Otherwise – mix, mingle, have fun!! What a fun way to meet new friends!!!!

PARKING is limited, you may want to carpool or take public transportation. Close to busses that run on SR-99 & Close to the Lynwood Transit Center.