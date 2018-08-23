Save The Wave Playlist (08.23.18)

7am

Duran Duran – Notorious

Oingo Boingo – Pain

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (extended Dance Mix)

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing

OMD – Secret

David Bowie – Absolute Beginners

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts

New Order – True Faith

INXS – What You Need

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

Peter Gabriel – Big Time

Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now

8am

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Mix)

Ministry – Effigy

Desireless – Voyage Voyage (Hot Tracks Mix)

Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks Mix)

Johnny Hates Jazz – Shattered Dreams (Select Mix Remix)

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

Freeze – IOU (2016 Remix)

Hubert Kah – Hello, Machine Gun

New Order – Temptation

Midge Ure – If I Was

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

OMD – We Love You (Extended Mix)

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Extended Mix)

Yello – Oh Yeah

Culture Club – Karma Chameleon

9am

New Order – Blue Monday ‘88

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon

Book Of Love – Boy

INXS – Suicide Blonde

Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy

Erasure – Victim Of Love (Remix)

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You?

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

??? – ???

Alexander Robotnick – Problems D’amour (USA Version)

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion

Red Flag – Give Me Your Head

OMD – So In Love

The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You

Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat

Modern English – Melt With You

Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go