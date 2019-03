C895 is a proud sponsor of the United States Mixed Doubles Curling Tournament. One of Wednesday night’s games featured Matt and Becca Hamilton versus Maureen and Peter Stolt on Sheet 1. The tournament runs through Sunday at the Granite Curling Club in north Seattle. If you’d like to watch high caliber curling in your own back yard (including nearly a dozen Olympians!), get all the details as curlingseattle.org.