First Members of the Live Exclusives Class of 2019!

Harmony Soleil
February 5, 2019
NEW YEAR 🎉 NEW LIVE EXCLUSIVES 🎉

We are so excited to announce the first additions to #C895LiveExclusives Class of 2019 @holographichalos & @fluencie_ feat. @nataristides! These incredible local artists came by our Live Performance Studio and threw down absolute 🔥! The incredible audio from these performances will be on air soon and the videos will be going up online! Be on the look out for both!

Are you or do you know a #PNW dance artist who we should feature?  TAG THEM BELOW! We love those suggestions!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

