We have an amazing new class of Live Exclusive Performances on the way! We’ve been working hard to bring you incredible local artists performing right here in our live performance studio! Mark your calendars for ✏✨JUNE 3rd! ✏✨ We will have new performances both on air and online starting next week, be on the look out both here and on our Facebook page! Plus we’ll have exclusive content with all of our amazing performers, stay tuned! #C895LiveExclusives