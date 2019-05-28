C895Anthems Holiday Weekend Wrap Up!

With our very first #C895Anthems Holiday weekend in the books we want to thank all of the DJs, personalities and volunteers that either put together a list or helped to make it all possible! As well as YOU our awesome listeners for not only listening for all three huge days but also being a part of the weekend with your Listener Powered hour and for all the great feedback all weekend long on social media! We hope you all enjoyed the long weekend and heard a few tunes that were new to you or maybe you’d forgotten about!

If you missed any of the hours you can listen to them On Demand and you can check out the playlists from all our curated hours here!

And of course if you enjoyed the long weekend full of the biggest dance songs in history, don’t forget to listen to #C895Anthems every single week day at 11am! And be on the look out for another #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend soon!