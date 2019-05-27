C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Simon

Host of Full Groove, Simon brings some serious house vibes to his #C895Anthems playlist with fun throwbacks and current favorites! Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

And keep listening all weekend long for the biggest dance songs in history, with more curated lists from your favorite C895 DJs, on-air personalities and so much more!

Frankie Knuckles “The Whistle Song”

Mr Fingers “Can You Feel It” (Vocal Mix)

Armand Van Helden “Funk Phenomena”

Ultra Nate “Free”

Marshall Jefferson “Move Your Body”

Nightcrawlers “Push The Feeling On”

Inner City “Big Fun”

Strafe Set It Off

Jungle Brothers “I’ll House You”

CeCe Peniston “Finally”

Hardrive “Deep Inside”

Cajmere “Brighter Days”

Robert Owens “I’ll Be Your Friend”