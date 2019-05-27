C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Simon

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2019
1 min read

Host of Full Groove, Simon brings some serious house vibes to his #C895Anthems playlist with fun throwbacks and current favorites! Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

And keep listening all weekend long for the biggest dance songs in history, with more curated lists from your favorite C895 DJs, on-air personalities and so much more!

Frankie Knuckles “The Whistle Song”
Mr Fingers “Can You Feel It” (Vocal Mix)
Armand Van Helden “Funk Phenomena”
Ultra Nate “Free”
Marshall Jefferson “Move Your Body”
Nightcrawlers “Push The Feeling On”
Inner City “Big Fun”
Strafe Set It Off
Jungle Brothers “I’ll House You”
CeCe Peniston “Finally”
Hardrive “Deep Inside”
Cajmere “Brighter Days”
Robert Owens “I’ll Be Your Friend”

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Featured

Donate Your Ride This Memorial Day!

If you’d prefer to cook your hamburgers and dogs on your BBQ grill and not on your vehicle’s grille, check out our car donation page! We can provide freepick-up for just about any car, truck, or other vehicle standing in the way of your summer...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu