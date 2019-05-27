C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Matt

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2019
1 min read

A long time part of C895 and co-host of Planet Dance, Matt has a crazy amazing depth of knowledge when it comes to dance music and his #C895Anthems playlist reflects that!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Afrojack “Take Over Control”
Madison Avenue “Don’t Call Me Baby”
Alcazar “Crying At The Discotheque”
Marly “You Never Know”
Deborah Cox “Absolutely Not”
Mark Morrison “Return Of The Mack”
Alexandra Stan “Mr. Saxobeat”
Ian Van Dahl “Castles In The Sky”
Kid Cudi “Day N’ Night”
Zedd “Clarity”
Rockell “What You Did To Me”
Darude “Sandstorm”
Christina Milian “AM to PM”
In-Grid “You Promised Me”
Modjo “Lady”
Krewella “Alive”
Olive “You’re Not Alone”

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Featured

Donate Your Ride This Memorial Day!

If you’d prefer to cook your hamburgers and dogs on your BBQ grill and not on your vehicle’s grille, check out our car donation page! We can provide freepick-up for just about any car, truck, or other vehicle standing in the way of your summer...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu