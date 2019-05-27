C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Matt

A long time part of C895 and co-host of Planet Dance, Matt has a crazy amazing depth of knowledge when it comes to dance music and his #C895Anthems playlist reflects that!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Afrojack “Take Over Control”

Madison Avenue “Don’t Call Me Baby”

Alcazar “Crying At The Discotheque”

Marly “You Never Know”

Deborah Cox “Absolutely Not”

Mark Morrison “Return Of The Mack”

Alexandra Stan “Mr. Saxobeat”

Ian Van Dahl “Castles In The Sky”

Kid Cudi “Day N’ Night”

Zedd “Clarity”

Rockell “What You Did To Me”

Darude “Sandstorm”

Christina Milian “AM to PM”

In-Grid “You Promised Me”

Modjo “Lady”

Krewella “Alive”

Olive “You’re Not Alone”