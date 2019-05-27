C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Richard J. Dalton

If you thought DJ Richard J. Dalton’s Friday night Drive at 5’s were fun…check out his #C895Anthems playlist! A perfectly distilled version of all that makes up RJD!

Alice Deejay “Better Off Alone”

2NE1 “I Am The Best”

Mortal Kombat Theme

Aqua “Barbie Gir”l

Cascada “Pyromania”

Britney “Piece of Me”

Scissor Sisters “Lets Have A Kiki”

DHT “Listen To Your Heart”

Basshunter “All I Ever Wanted”

Oscillator X “Dynamo”

Scooter “Behind The Cow”

Cher “Believe”

Carly Ray Jepsen “Cut To The Feeling”

The Ceasars “Jerk It Out”

Nicki Minaj “Starships”

Venga Boys “Boom Boom Boom Boom”

Aly & AJ “Potential Breakup Song”