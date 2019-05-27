C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Richard J. Dalton

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2019
If you thought DJ Richard J. Dalton’s Friday night Drive at 5’s were fun…check out his #C895Anthems playlist! A perfectly distilled version of all that makes up RJD!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Alice Deejay “Better Off Alone”
2NE1 “I Am The Best”
Mortal Kombat Theme
Aqua “Barbie Gir”l
Cascada “Pyromania”
Britney “Piece of Me”
Scissor Sisters “Lets Have A Kiki”
DHT “Listen To Your Heart”
Basshunter “All I Ever Wanted”
Oscillator X “Dynamo”
Scooter “Behind The Cow”
Cher “Believe”
Carly Ray Jepsen “Cut To The Feeling”
The Ceasars “Jerk It Out”
Nicki Minaj “Starships”
Venga Boys “Boom Boom Boom Boom”
Aly & AJ “Potential Breakup Song”

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

