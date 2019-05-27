Featured

Donate Your Ride This Memorial Day!

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2019
If you’d prefer to cook your hamburgers and dogs on your BBQ grill and not on your vehicle’s grille, check out our car donation page! We can provide freepick-up for just about any car, truck, or other vehicle standing in the way of your summer barbequing dreams. Donating is easy! Submit a secure online donation form at https://careasy.org/nonprofit/c895-knhc. Our vehicle donation support team is available seven days a week by phone, or by emailing donor support@careasy.org. The proceeds from your generous gift will support programs like Cafe Chill, Carnaval, Nocturnal Transmission and more!

May this month of May bring you joy and happiness when you donate a vehicle you no longer need to C895. Thank you for your support!

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

