C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Drew Bailey

Not only is he your tried and true Morning Show Host but as the long time host and founder of The Vortex, Drew Bailey, has an amazing library of music to pull from for his banging #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend playlist. And he utilizes all of that knowledge as his hour spans decades, genres and artists!
Justice ft. Uffie – Tthhee Ppaarrttyy
Caravan Palace – Lone Digger
Daft Punk – Aerodynamic
A-Trak – DJs Gotta Dance More
Borgeous – Going Under
Klingande – Jubel
Tiesto – Adagio For Strings
The Breakfastaz – The Pressure
Dave Winnel – Souljacker
The Supermen Lovers – Starlight
Wiseguys – Oh La La
Whethan – Let Me Take You
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
TC – Show Some Love
Wamdue Project – King Of My Castle
Shiba San – Okay
Wildchild – Renegade Master
