C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Drew Bailey

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2019
1 min read

Not only is he your tried and true Morning Show Host but as the long time host and founder of The Vortex, Drew Bailey, has an amazing library of music to pull from for his banging #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend playlist. And he utilizes all of that knowledge as his hour spans decades, genres and artists!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Justice ft. Uffie – Tthhee Ppaarrttyy
Caravan Palace – Lone Digger
Daft Punk – Aerodynamic
A-Trak – DJs Gotta Dance More
Borgeous – Going Under
Klingande – Jubel
Tiesto – Adagio For Strings
The Breakfastaz – The Pressure
Dave Winnel – Souljacker
The Supermen Lovers – Starlight
Wiseguys – Oh La La
Whethan – Let Me Take You
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
TC – Show Some Love
Wamdue Project – King Of My Castle
Shiba San – Okay
Wildchild – Renegade Master

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Featured

Donate Your Ride This Memorial Day!

If you’d prefer to cook your hamburgers and dogs on your BBQ grill and not on your vehicle’s grille, check out our car donation page! We can provide freepick-up for just about any car, truck, or other vehicle standing in the way of your summer...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu