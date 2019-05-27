C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Drew Bailey

Not only is he your tried and true Morning Show Host but as the long time host and founder of The Vortex, Drew Bailey, has an amazing library of music to pull from for his banging #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend playlist. And he utilizes all of that knowledge as his hour spans decades, genres and artists!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Justice ft. Uffie – Tthhee Ppaarrttyy

Caravan Palace – Lone Digger

Daft Punk – Aerodynamic

A-Trak – DJs Gotta Dance More

Borgeous – Going Under

Klingande – Jubel

Tiesto – Adagio For Strings

The Breakfastaz – The Pressure

Dave Winnel – Souljacker

The Supermen Lovers – Starlight

Wiseguys – Oh La La

Whethan – Let Me Take You

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)

TC – Show Some Love

Wamdue Project – King Of My Castle

Shiba San – Okay

Wildchild – Renegade Master