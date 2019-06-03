LX Class of 2019: Meet Holographic Halos, Part 1!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! First up, we had a chance to chat with Len X, K/7, Android and Holly Halos of the hybrid big room dubstep group Holographic Halos!
Thanks so much for sitting down with us before your performance! Can you describe yourself as a group?
We are a multi-genre group featuring everything from Big room to Dubstep and Electro House. Like a retro celestial soundscape of EDM and synthetic pop.
What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about you/your group?
We are SUPER AWESOME! lol
What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?
Well, Seattle is our home. So the nice thing about playing here is that we get to play for a lot of our friends and family that you don’t necessarily see when you’re on the road so its a good coming home party. however, I am speaking from prior experience because this project has not played a show outside Seattle so we will get to that soon.
Add comment