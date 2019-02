Listen to new music and tell us what you’d like to hear on C89.5

Take our music survey and you’ll be entered in a drawing for a pair of tickets to the Lucky Festival at the Tacoma Dome, Saturday, March 16th.

Headliners include Galantis, 3LAU, Ganja White Night, Adventure Club,and other top dance music artists.

Click here to take the music survey and enter to win!