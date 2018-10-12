Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Prepare for the Big One with an Emergency Radio

Bruce Wirth
October 12, 2018
2 min read
Great Shakeout

This Thursday is the Great Shakeout – a nationwide drill testing public and private emergency response plans.

For a donation of $30/month or more, or a $365 one-time gift, you can stock your earthquake survival kit with this top-rated Kaito Voyager 2 emergency radio. Your donation supports C89.5’s educational programs for students and powers our awesome mix of dance music. Donations are tax-deductible (minus fair-market value of the thank-you gift.)

Kaito Voyager 2 Compact Emergency RadioFeatures of the Kaito Voyager 2 include:

  • 5-way powered portable emergency radio with hand crank generator, solar panel, 3 AAA batteries (not included), 5V mini USB input (USB cable included), built-in NiMH replaceable and rechargeable battery pack
  • Comprehensive coverage of AM, FM, shortwave and 7 NOAA weather channels for entertainment, sports, talk-shows, breaking news around the world, and 24/7 real-time weather forecast (USA and Canada ONLY)
  • Mobile device charger (iOS and Android compatible) uses hand crank generator or solar panel to power a built-in standard DC 5V USB output port
  • Other safety features include a siren, an LED flashlight and a red LED S.O.S. beacon light
  • Built-in speaker for loud and crispy sound or earphone jack for private listening (earphones NOT included)
  • Palm-size and lightweight design for easy storage and carriage; made of strong premium impact-resistant and water-resistant ABS material, suitable for both indoors home/office use and outdoors recreational activities

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

DJ Moni
Uncategorized

Moni’s C89.5 Story

As educators, it’s tremendously gratifying to hear about the impact we have on our students. Thanks to Moni for sharing her story! And checkout the awesome profile of Moni and the hosts of Carnaval Mix by local Spanish-language TV station...

Uncategorized

Missed Your Fav Show? Catch Up ON DEMAND

Did you miss The 8-Bit Work Break on Tuesday? Or how about this weeks Test Spin or Nocturnal Transmission? No worries because we have your back! You can listen to archives of your favorite show for up to TWO WEEKS after it airs at C895.org/OnDemand...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu