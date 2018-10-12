Prepare for the Big One with an Emergency Radio

This Thursday is the Great Shakeout – a nationwide drill testing public and private emergency response plans.
For a donation of $30/month or more, or a $365 one-time gift, you can stock your earthquake survival kit with this top-rated Kaito Voyager 2 emergency radio.
Features of the Kaito Voyager 2 include:
- 5-way powered portable emergency radio with hand crank generator, solar panel, 3 AAA batteries (not included), 5V mini USB input (USB cable included), built-in NiMH replaceable and rechargeable battery pack
- Comprehensive coverage of AM, FM, shortwave and 7 NOAA weather channels for entertainment, sports, talk-shows, breaking news around the world, and 24/7 real-time weather forecast (USA and Canada ONLY)
- Mobile device charger (iOS and Android compatible) uses hand crank generator or solar panel to power a built-in standard DC 5V USB output port
- Other safety features include a siren, an LED flashlight and a red LED S.O.S. beacon light
- Built-in speaker for loud and crispy sound or earphone jack for private listening (earphones NOT included)
- Palm-size and lightweight design for easy storage and carriage; made of strong premium impact-resistant and water-resistant ABS material, suitable for both indoors home/office use and outdoors recreational activities
