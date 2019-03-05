Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

THIS WEEK! Win Your Way into Emerald City Comic Con!

Harmony Soleil
March 5, 2019
1 min read

All THIS WEEK, we have your chance to qualify to win a pair of passes to ALL FOUR DAYS of Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center, March 14th-17th! Drew Bailey will have your shot weekday mornings and Harmony Soleil will be qualifying listeners in the evenings all week long. All you have to do is make sure to listen and either listen for the cue to call or text and you could spend four days rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in entertainment, games, comics and MORE! For more information about ECCC here!

Emerald City Comic Con is the show for creators and fans alike. ECCC is a celebration of fandom from every corner of the nerdy galaxy, coming together in an inclusive, creative, and collaborative atmosphere each year in downtown Seattle. We are a community of shared interest, avid passion, and skilled craft. Whether you’re a seasoned ECCC veteran or new to the show, let us be the first to welcome you. You’re in good company!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

Win Your Way into Emerald City Comic Con!

All next week, we have your chance to qualify to win a pair of passes to ALL FOUR DAYS of Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center, March 14th-17th! Drew Bailey will have your shot weekday mornings and Harmony Soleil will be...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu