Late Night USB from Simplify Recordings

Donate $10/month or a one-time gift of $120 and we’ll be happy to send you 14 of the hottest Bass Music tracks on Seattle EDM label, Simplify Recordings. This year’s featured tracks:
- Phrenik x Kezwik ft PLS DNT STP – Ready for Impact (KJ Sawka Remix)
- Woqlz – Hammerblow
- Glow City – Miss You (Instrumental)
- AlexisBlade – Destiny
- Splitbreed – Go Deep (Instrumental)
- Clark Cables ft Danica B – Don’t Just Stare (Flite Remix)
- Crooked Tunez – Away
- Secret Panda Society – The Hometown Hustle
- Valtari – Nights
- Philstep – Reboot
- Destroy – Blues Hop
- Doctor Werewolf – Firin’ Ma Lazers
- Murdbrain x MYWAY – Get Down
- Loud N’ Killer – Maniac
Add comment