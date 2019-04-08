Membership

Late Night USB from Simplify Recordings

Bruce Wirth
April 8, 2019
Donate $10/month or a one-time gift of $120 and we’ll be happy to send you 14 of the hottest Bass Music tracks on Seattle EDM label, Simplify Recordings. This year’s featured tracks:

  1. Phrenik x Kezwik ft PLS DNT STP – Ready for Impact (KJ Sawka Remix)
  2. Woqlz – Hammerblow
  3. Glow City – Miss You (Instrumental)
  4. AlexisBlade – Destiny
  5. Splitbreed – Go Deep (Instrumental)
  6. Clark Cables ft Danica B – Don’t Just Stare (Flite Remix)
  7. Crooked Tunez – Away
  8. Secret Panda Society – The Hometown Hustle
  9. Valtari – Nights
  10. Philstep – Reboot
  11. Destroy – Blues Hop
  12. Doctor Werewolf – Firin’ Ma Lazers
  13. Murdbrain x MYWAY – Get Down
  14. Loud N’ Killer – Maniac

 

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

