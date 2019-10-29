Fall 2019 Thank-you Gifts

C89.5 is listener-powered, public radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, over 80% of our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses in fiscal 2019-2020.

Your contribution powers the best mix of dance music on the radio and helps provide career-connected learning opportunities for young people.

We’d be delighted to send you any of these gifts in gratitude for your donation. If you are a Sustainer, making a recurring monthly donation, visit our Sustainer page for information about requesting your annual thank-you gift.

$5 per month or a $60 one-time donation

C895 LANYARD – a wide-weave black lanyard with a pink C895 logo. Perfect for a badge or ID.

PET MEMBERSHIP – Your beloved companion will be acknowledged as an official C895 Member with:

A heart-shaped metal collar tag , engraved with the C895 logo

engraved with the C895 logo A photo on our “Wall of Fame” and on social media

A shout-out on air!

$7 per month or a $89.50 one-time donation

C895 POPSOCKET – Collapsible hand grip that sticks to the back of your phone. Perfect for taking selfies. Doubles as a stand for watching videos.

$10 per month or a $120 one-time donation

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT – Black, with Rave Green C895 logo on front and “Seattle’s Home for Dance” on the sleeve. 100% cotton.

LATE NIGHT MUSIC USB – 4 GB thumb drive with tracks from the hottest new Bass artists on Seattle label, Simplify Recordings.

ON THE EDGE CD – “Paradise” the just-released CD from industrial/heavy metal juggernaut, KMFDM.

$20 per month or a $240 one-time donation

SAVE THE WAVE Non-Stop Web Stream – 24/7 New Wave and 80’s dance mixes by Save the Wave’s DJ Trent Von.

$30 per month or a $365 one-time donation

CLUB 895 + HOODIE – Club 89.5 members are entered in contests every month to win tickets to concerts, festivals, events and local clubs. You’ll also receive a deluxe tri-blend Hoodie, heather grey with an embroidered C895 logo.

$50 per month or a $500 one-time donation

EMERGENCY RADIO AND PHONE CHARGER – A portable radio that can be recharged with a hand-crank or solar panel or connected to a USB charger. Also runs on AAA batteries. The radio receives AM/FM, Shortwave, and NOAA weather channels. It will also charge mobile phones (works on iPhone and Android.)

$89.5 per month or a $1000 one-time donation

VIP PASS + ONE OTHER GIFT

A VIP pass to all official C895 events (like listener appreciation parties or our Summer Sunset Cruise). Also includes access to in-station experiences, like touring the studios, meeting a DJ or watching a Live Exclusive performance by a guest artist.