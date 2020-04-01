Uncategorized

Cooking With Kay: Best Fluffy Pancakes

Drew Bailey
April 1, 2020
Recipe courtesy of Karina at cafedelites.com

INGREDIENTS
2 cups all purpose | plain flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar or sweetener
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups milk (plus up to 1/4 cup extra if needed)
1/4 cup butter , melted
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 large egg

INSTRUCTIONS
Combine together the flour, sugar (or sweetener), baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large-sized bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the milk, slightly cooled melted butter, vanilla and egg.
Use a wire whisk to whisk the wet ingredients together first before slowly folding them into the dry ingredients. Mix together until smooth (there may be a couple of lumps but that’s okay).
(The batter will be thick and creamy in consistency. If you find the batter too thick — doesn’t pour off the ladle or out of the measuring cup smoothly — fold a couple tablespoons of extra milk into the batter at a time until reaching desired consistency).
Set the batter aside and allow to rest while heating up your pan or griddle.
Heat a nonstick pan or griddle over low-medium heat and wipe over with a little butter to lightly grease pan. Pour ¼ cup of batter onto the pan and spread out gently into a round shape with the back of your ladle or measuring cup.
When the underside is golden and bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip with a spatula and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve with honey, maple syrup, fruit, ice cream or frozen yoghurt, or enjoy plain!
NOTES
Nutritional Information has been calculated per pancake.
NUTRITION
Calories: 156kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 152mg | Potassium: 208mg | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 195IU | Calcium: 104mg | Iron: 1.1mg

