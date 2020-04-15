Cooking With Kay: Cinnamon Muffins

Recipe Courtesy of Karlynn Johnston @ thekitchenmagpie.com

Ingredients

3/4 cup white flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 tsp nutmeg

1/3 cup melted Vegan margarine

1 egg

1/3 cup almond milk

2 apples peeled cored and chopped

Streusel Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of vegan margarine

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F.

Whisk together all your dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Combine your egg, vegan margarine & almond milk in a measuring cup.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients, combining thoroughly.

Add in your prepared apples and mix in.

Divide the batter evenly between 12 muffin cups, liners work best with these muffins.

Take all of your streusel ingredients and mix together, make sure your vegan margarine is cold.

Use a fork to combine and make it as crumbly as possible.Top the muffins with the streusel mixture, using it all on the 12 muffins. Don’t worry, it looks like a lot but it bakes up perfectly!

Bake at 375 for 15-18 minutes, until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.