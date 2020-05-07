Goal: $70,000
Thanks to everyone who donated this Spring!

Bruce Wirth
May 7, 2020
Our first online fund drive is over and we have so many people to thank for helping make it a success.

C895 is a community radio station – a joint effort of students, volunteers, staff, teachers, artists, producers, promoters, and you – our Members and Sustainers.

Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission and, most importantly, your willingness to put your money behind that; that’s what makes C895 possible.

In these most trying of times, that so many people stepped forward to support C895 is a testament to the strength and integrity of our community.

Thank you.

