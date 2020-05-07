Thanks to everyone who donated this Spring!

Our first online fund drive is over and we have so many people to thank for helping make it a success.

C895 is a community radio station – a joint effort of students, volunteers, staff, teachers, artists, producers, promoters, and you – our Members and Sustainers.

Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission and, most importantly, your willingness to put your money behind that; that’s what makes C895 possible.

In these most trying of times, that so many people stepped forward to support C895 is a testament to the strength and integrity of our community.

Thank you.