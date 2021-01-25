King County honors C89.5!

WHEREAS, KNHC was founded by Nathan Hale HS physics teacher, Larry Adams, to inspire students in his Electronics program to pursue opportunities in technology; and

WHEREAS, KNHC started broadcasting at 10 watts at 89.5 FM on January 25, 1971 and, over the years, has increased power and moved its tower to Cougar Mountain to serve audiences across Puget Sound and around the world online at C895.org; and

WHEREAS, in 1982, the station pioneered the exciting new genre of dance music and has retained its status as “The World’s Longest-Running Dance Music Station” to this day, and is known as “C-89.5 – Seattle’s Home For Dance” serving a diverse, otherwise underserved audience; and

WHEREAS, in 2004, KNHC became the first US non-commercial station to join the Billboard Magazine Dance Radio Airplay panel, and is recognized world-wide as highly influential in electronic and dance music; and

WHEREAS, C89.5/KNHC serves more than 150,000 weekly listeners both on-air and online; hundreds of its students have gone onto careers in radio, television, and technology, and many remain engaged with the station by providing guidance for today’s students as volunteer program hosts and financial supporters; and

WHEREAS, more than 80 percent of station funding comes from individual and business donations; the station is operated by a passionate, professional staff dedicated to providing hands-on training and career-connected learning opportunities in 21st-century job skills in a state-of-the-art broadcast facility; and

WHEREAS, C895/KNHC will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on January 25, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Dow Constantine, Executive of King County, do hereby proclaim January 25, 2021 to be

C89.5/KNHC Seattle 50th Anniversary Day

in King County. I encourage King County residents to join me in celebrating C89.5’s five decades of keeping our region dancing.