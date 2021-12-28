C895’s Top 89 Countdown of 2021!

It’s almost ironic that the best countdown of the year…is right at the very end of it!

The C895 Top 89 Countdown is happening New Years Eve at 6pm! Hang out all night with your favorite C895 hosts who are bringing you six big hours filled with the music that made 2021 along with extras and beloved flashbacks celebrating all 5 decades of C895’s existence as we close out our 50th year! Make sure to stick around for the full show because the #1 song of 2021 will happen at midnight!

Which song do you think will be # 1 ? Let us know and listen 6pm, 12/31! And check back here on New Years Day for the full list!