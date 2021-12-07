FeaturedMusic's In Our Blood

Join C895 x Bloodworks NW This Holiday Season!

Harmony Soleil
December 7, 2021
1 min read

This season, give the gift of life! Join C89.5 and Bloodworks Northwest for a virtual blood drive as part of the Music’s In Our Blood campaign from Monday, December 13th through 24th with a goal to receive 100 blood donations from C89.5 listeners!

Appointments can be made at donation centers from Eugene to Bellingham. Be sure to mention ‘C895’ at the donation center so your participation will be counted as we work together to reach our goal.

Learn More and schedule today at bloodworksnw.org/music.

You can also learn more about C895’s involvement in the campaign along with testimonials from C895 on-air personalities, staff and local artists at C895.org/GiveBlood.

Together we Give, Together we Live!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Coping 101Featured

Coping 101 – Suicide Prevention

September is Suicide Awareness month and this month we are talking candidly with Michael Ovalle, a post doctorate at Seattle Children’s as a part of our continuing series about de-stigmatizing mental health. Dr. Ovalle responds to questions...

Featured

This September on GuestMix Wednesday!

We make all five Wednesdays in September look SO GOOD! Join C895 for the entire month of September at 8pm as #GuestMixWednesday hosts one incredible DJ after another for a full non-stop hour! We are kicking it off this week with the return of our...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu