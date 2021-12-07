Join C895 x Bloodworks NW This Holiday Season!

This season, give the gift of life! Join C89.5 and Bloodworks Northwest for a virtual blood drive as part of the Music’s In Our Blood campaign from Monday, December 13th through 24th with a goal to receive 100 blood donations from C89.5 listeners!

Appointments can be made at donation centers from Eugene to Bellingham. Be sure to mention ‘C895’ at the donation center so your participation will be counted as we work together to reach our goal.

Learn More and schedule today at bloodworksnw.org/music.

You can also learn more about C895’s involvement in the campaign along with testimonials from C895 on-air personalities, staff and local artists at C895.org/GiveBlood.

Together we Give, Together we Live!