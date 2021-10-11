Celebrate National Coming Out Day!

Was there a person who inspired you to come out as LGBTQIA+? Now is your chance to be that person!

Today, October 11th, is National Coming Out Day is on Mon and we are encouraging you to share your story! C895 has partnered with our friends over at Seattle Pride to host an online video booth to receive your coming out stories at www.c895.org/pride!

Only a few minutes of time can help others find the courage they need to come out and live as their authentic selves. By sharing your story you hold the door open and create space for others in our community to live authentically. Whether your story is painful, funny, or something totally different, it is ALWAYS important to share your story.

Check out the video booth at www.c895.org/pride and you can head over to Seattle Pride’s YouTube Channel located here to view stories from our community!