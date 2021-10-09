Pride

Join C895 TODAY at “All Together Now”!

Harmony Soleil
October 9, 2021
Join C895 at Seattle Pride’s in person event “All Together Now!” happening today 10/9 from 3-7pm at Volunteer Park. Stop by the C895 booth to record your Coming Out Story in celebration of National Coming Out Day happening 10/11! You can also grab a sticker and say hi to C895 students and staff. You can also catch live performances from Chong the Nomad, drag queens and more, plus check out other booths and food trucks!

We can’t wait to see you! Learn more about All Together Now here!

And if you aren’t able to come down to the event, you can record your Coming Out Story from the comfort of your own home at C895.org/Pride!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

You may also like

Pride

We want to hear from you!

National Coming Out Day is this Monday (October 11th) and we want to hear your story. In partnership with Seattle Pride, C89.5 is collecting coming out stories at our virtual video booth and in-person at Seattle Pride’s All Together Now celebration...

FeaturedPride

C895 at Pridefest Labor Day Weekend!

It’s been 18 months but we’re pulling out our tent, grabbing some of our favorite DJs and hitting the streets! C89.5 will be at Seattle PrideFest on Capitol Hill, Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5 with DJ Polo...

