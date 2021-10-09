Join C895 TODAY at “All Together Now”!

Join C895 at Seattle Pride’s in person event “All Together Now!” happening today 10/9 from 3-7pm at Volunteer Park. Stop by the C895 booth to record your Coming Out Story in celebration of National Coming Out Day happening 10/11! You can also grab a sticker and say hi to C895 students and staff. You can also catch live performances from Chong the Nomad, drag queens and more, plus check out other booths and food trucks!

We can’t wait to see you! Learn more about All Together Now here!

And if you aren’t able to come down to the event, you can record your Coming Out Story from the comfort of your own home at C895.org/Pride!