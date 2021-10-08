We want to hear from you!

National Coming Out Day is this Monday (October 11th) and we want to hear your story. In partnership with Seattle Pride, C89.5 is collecting coming out stories at our virtual video booth and in-person at Seattle Pride’s All Together Now celebration this Saturday at Volunteer Park in Seattle.

These powerful, personal stories can inspire and create safe space for others in our community to live authentically.

Check out these Coming Out Stories, and take a couple minutes to share your own!

Whether sharing your own Coming Out Story or the experience of someone in your life coming out to you, the self-recorded videos will be hosted on Seattle Pride’s YouTube channel for more visibility and easy sharing. All are welcome to participate, so simply share this page to invite anyone to join the conversation.

Watch Chloey’s and Felix Jaehn’s Coming Out Stories below and then take a couple minutes to share your own!



