Pride

We want to hear from you!

Bruce Wirth
October 8, 2021
1 min read

National Coming Out Day is this Monday (October 11th) and we want to hear your story. In partnership with Seattle Pride, C89.5 is collecting coming out stories at our virtual video booth and in-person at Seattle Pride’s All Together Now celebration this Saturday at Volunteer Park in Seattle.

These powerful, personal stories can inspire and create safe space for others in our community to live authentically. 

Check out these Coming Out Stories, and take a couple minutes to share your own!

Whether sharing your own Coming Out Story or the experience of someone in your life coming out to you, the self-recorded videos will be hosted on Seattle Pride’s YouTube channel for more visibility and easy sharing. All are welcome to participate, so simply share this page to invite anyone to join the conversation.

Watch Chloey’s and Felix Jaehn’s Coming Out Stories below and then take a couple minutes to share your own!


Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedPride

C895 at Pridefest Labor Day Weekend!

It’s been 18 months but we’re pulling out our tent, grabbing some of our favorite DJs and hitting the streets! C89.5 will be at Seattle PrideFest on Capitol Hill, Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5 with DJ Polo...

Pet Membership
50th Anniversary "Disco" T-shirt
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
50th Anniversary "Disco" Hoodie
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu