C895 Top 89 Countdown of 2021 – FULL LIST!

Did you miss part of the C895 Top 89 Countdown of 2021? Or just need to check again where your favorite track of the year ranked? We are here for you! Check out the full list from our NYE countdown, including extras and the tracks that your favorite show hosts loved from 2021!
Enjoy and Happy New Year!
1. ATB & Topic & A7S - Your Love (9PM) Buy from Amazon
EX. 2020: Topic & A7S - Breaking Me Buy from Amazon
2. Super-Hi Ft. Neeka - Following The Sun Buy from Amazon
3. Diplo & Sonny Fodera - Turn Back Time Buy from Amazon
4. NERVO & Carla Monroe - Gotta Be You Buy from Amazon
EX05: Lil Nas X - That's What I Want Buy from Amazon
5. Meduza - Paradise (Ft. Dermot Kennedy) Buy from Amazon
6. RAYE & Rudimental - Regardless Buy from Amazon
7. Jax Jones - I miss u (w/ Au/Ra) Buy from Amazon
EX08: TELYKast - Unbreakable (with Sam Gray) Buy from Amazon
8. Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn - One More Time (Ft. Alida) Buy from Amazon
9. 3LAU Ft. Frawley - Everything Buy from Amazon
EX10 – 50th: Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive Buy from Amazon
10. Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta - BED
EX11: Real McCoy - Another Night Buy from Amazon
11. Andrew Rayel - Silver Lining Buy from Amazon
12. Kungs - Never Going Home Buy from Amazon
13. Mahalo - Not Watching Anymore Buy from Amazon
EX14 – 50th: Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Buy from Amazon
14. Noizu - Summer 91 (Looking Back) Buy from Amazon
15. Anabel Englund x MK - Underwater (Dombresky Remix) Buy from Amazon
16. Icona Pop & VIZE - Off Of My Mind Buy from Amazon
EX17 – 50th: Information Society - What's On Your Mind Buy from Amazon
17. Majestic & Boney M. - Rasputin Buy from Amazon
18. Robbie Mendez - Imagine Buy from Amazon
EX19: Alesso & Danna Paola - Rescue Me Buy from Amazon
19. Steve Kroeger x Skye Holland - Home (Dance Mix)
20. Shane Codd - Get Out My Head (Radio Mix) Buy from Amazon
21. Shouse - Love Tonight Buy from Amazon
EX22: Fred Again.. - Billie (Loving Arms) Buy from Amazon
22. Bebe Rexha - Sacrifice Buy from Amazon
23. Aviella - Tell Me What You're Thinking Buy from Amazon
24. Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Buy from Amazon
25. VASSY & Bonka - Chase Buy from Amazon
EX26: Meduza - Tell It To My Heart (Ft. Hozier) Buy from Amazon
26. Anabel Englund x Yotto - Waiting For You Buy from Amazon
27. Calvin Harris - By Your Side (Felix Jaehn Remix) Buy from Amazon
28. Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero Buy from Amazon
EX29 – 50th: Mighty Dub Katz - Magic Carpet Ride Buy from Amazon
29. Topic x Bebe Rexha - Chain My Heart Buy from Amazon
30. Arty - Take Your Time Buy from Amazon
EX31: Niiko x SWAE - I Ain't Going Home (Ft. April Bender) Buy from Amazon
31. Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (Kue Remix)
32. Vicetone - No Rest Buy from Amazon
33. Laidback Luke & Raphi - If There Is Love Buy from Amazon
34. Sigrid - Mirror Buy from Amazon
EX35 – 50th: Melanie C - I Turn To You Buy from Amazon
35. Imanbek & Goodboys - Goodbye Buy from Amazon
36. Tiësto & Karol G - Don't Be Shy Buy from Amazon
37. Silk City & Ellie Goulding - New Love (Ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson) Buy from Amazon
EX38: Poo Bear - Distant Shore Buy from Amazon
38. DubVision & ANML KNGDM - I Wanna Be There Buy from Amazon
39. Lodato - Neon Lights Buy from Amazon
40. CamelPhat - Easier (Ft. Lowes) Buy from Amazon
41. Sofi Tukker & John Summit - Sun Came Up Buy from Amazon
EX42: Armin van Buuren & Alesso - Leave A Little Love Buy from Amazon
42. Petey Martin & Lauren Daigle - Come Back Home Buy from Amazon
43. PS1 - Life Goes On (ft. Alex Hosking) Buy from Amazon
44. The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Cosmic Dawn Remix)
45. Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman - Talk About Buy from Amazon
EX46: Kungs - Lipstick Buy from Amazon
46. Steve Aoki & Aloe Blacc - My Way Buy from Amazon
47. Kim Petras - Future Starts Now (Radio Edit) Buy from Amazon
48. Alan Walker x Imanbek - Sweet Dreams Buy from Amazon
49. Dillon Francis x Shift K3Y feat Marc E Bassy - Love Me Better Buy from Amazon
50. Cheat Codes - Lean On Me (Michael Calfan Remix) Buy from Amazon
51. Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember Buy from Amazon
52. KREAM - Take Control Buy from Amazon
EX53 – 50th: Eiffel 65 - Blue Buy from Amazon
53. Bingo Players & Disco Fries - Forever Love (Ft. Viiq) Buy from Amazon
54. Ava Max - My Head & My Heart Buy from Amazon
55. Lodato & Bright Sparks - Good Thing Buy from Amazon
56. Joel Corry x Jax Jones - Out Out (ft. Charli XCX & Saweetie) Buy from Amazon
EX57: Above & Beyond + Justine Suissa - Almost Home Buy from Amazon
57. Dom Dolla - Pump The Brakes Buy from Amazon
58. Kaskade & Ella Vos - Miles to Go Buy from Amazon
EX59: Clean Bandit x Topic - Drive (ft. Wes Nelson) Buy from Amazon
59. Tyron Hapi, SUD, Sam Bruno - Lonely Heart Buy from Amazon
60. Robin Schulz - All We Got (ft. Kiddo) (Joel Corry Edit) Buy from Amazon
61. Shane Codd - Always On My Mind (Ft. Charlotte Haining) Buy from Amazon
62. Kah-lo - Fire Buy from Amazon
EX63: Lucky Rose & Jason Walker - Help Buy from Amazon
63. Acraze - Do It To It (ft. Cherish) Buy from Amazon
64. Joy Crookes - Feet Don't Fail Me Now Buy from Amazon
EX66 – 50TH: Swedish House Mafia - Don't You Worry Child (Radio Edit) Buy from Amazon
65. Swedish House Mafia - It Gets Better Buy from Amazon
66. Dyro & Conro - Memory Bank Buy from Amazon
67. ILLENIUM, Valerie Broussard & Nurko - Sideways (Laidback Luke Remix) Buy from Amazon
68. Issam Alnajjar - Turning Me Up (Ft Loud Luxury & Ali) Buy from Amazon
69. Benny Benassi & Jeremih - LOVELIFE Buy from Amazon
70. Dua Lipa - Levitating Buy from Amazon
EX71: Kim Sozzi - Feel Your Love (Kastra Remix) Buy from Amazon
71. Billen Ted - When You're Out (ft. Mae Muller) Buy from Amazon
72. JES - Tight Wires Buy from Amazon
EX73: Diplo & Damian Lazarus - Don't Be Afraid (ft. Jungle) Buy from Amazon
73. Siedah Garrett vs. Eden Prince - Do You Want It Right Now? (Siedah Garrett vs. Eden Prince Remix) Buy from Amazon
74. MK - Chemical Buy from Amazon
75. NOTD & Catello - Nobody Buy from Amazon
EX76: Jack Wins x Joe Stone - Light Up My Life Buy from Amazon
76. VASSY x Outgang x TwoWorldsApart - Oxygen (Outgang & Vantiz Remix) Buy from Amazon
77. VAVO - Pieces (Ft. Tyler Mann) Buy from Amazon
EX78: DMNDS, Fallen Roses & Lujavo - Calabria (ft. Nito Onna) Buy from Amazon
78. Dillon Francis - Reaching Out (ft. Bow Anderson) Buy from Amazon
79. Jonasu - Black Magic Buy from Amazon
EX80 – 50th: Avicii - SOS Buy from Amazon
80. Sigala & Rita Ora - You For Me Buy from Amazon
81. Galantis, David Guetta, & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem Buy from Amazon
82. DLMT x Mahalo - Destination Buy from Amazon
EX83: Ofenbach - Wasted Love (Ft. Lagique) Buy from Amazon
83. TELYKast w/ Loren Gray - Nobody To Love (LM Mix)
84. Gorgon City & DRAMA - You've Done Enough Buy from Amazon
85. Viiq - Heartless Get it on iTunes Buy from Beatport
86. The Private Language - Everybody Wants To Rule The World Buy from Amazon
EX87: Skrillex, Starrah & Four Tet - Butterflies Buy from Amazon
87. Arty - One Night Away Buy from Amazon
88. Cash Cash - Love You Now (Ft. Georgia Ku) Buy from Amazon
89. Tinlicker & Helsloot - Because You Move Me Buy from Amazon
