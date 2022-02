Changes are coming to your C895 Friday Night!

Starting February 25th, C895’s longest running mix show, Powermix is joining our Friday night lineup! After the Weekend Windup, Randy Schlager will be in the mix for two big hours of dance club music!

At 10pm, the Bassment Select! Join your host Keano as he selects a notable bass music producer each week and dives deep with interviews, music and more.

The new C895 Friday night kicks off 2/25 and will be on demand and live at C895.org!