Save The Wave Playlist (02.17.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)
Bananarama – Venus
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)
8am
The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment