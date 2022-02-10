PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (02.10.22)

Drew Bailey
February 10, 2022
Sony Walkman

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, February 10th, 2022.

7am

Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Aztec Camera – Oblivious
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)

8am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
ABC – Vanity Kills
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Don Quichotte – Magazine 60 (Select Mix Remix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Grandmaster & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Latin Rascals – Macho Mozart
Taffy – I Love My Radio (Midnight Radio)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid)
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
Depeche Mode – Meaning of Love

