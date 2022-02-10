Save The Wave Playlist (02.10.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Aztec Camera – Oblivious
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)
8am
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
ABC – Vanity Kills
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Don Quichotte – Magazine 60 (Select Mix Remix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Grandmaster & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Latin Rascals – Macho Mozart
Taffy – I Love My Radio (Midnight Radio)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid)
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
Depeche Mode – Meaning of Love
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment