Save The Wave Playlist (02.10.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)

Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)

Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)

Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)

The Belle Stars – Iko Iko

Book of Love – I Touch Roses

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It

Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)

Aztec Camera – Oblivious

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)

8am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

ABC – Vanity Kills

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

Don Quichotte – Magazine 60 (Select Mix Remix)

Egyptian Lover – Girls

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Grandmaster & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Latin Rascals – Macho Mozart

Taffy – I Love My Radio (Midnight Radio)

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid)

The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels

Depeche Mode – Meaning of Love

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.