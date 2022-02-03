Save The Wave Playlist (02.03.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

Seven Red Seven – Thinking of You

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Romeo Void – A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)

New Order – 1963

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Paul Hardcastle – 19

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

8am

When In Rome – The Promise Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Mix)

Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Re-Flex – Praying To The Beat

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

