Save The Wave Playlist (02.03.22)

Drew Bailey
February 3, 2022
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday. February 3rd, 2022.

7am

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Seven Red Seven – Thinking of You
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Romeo Void – A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)
New Order – 1963
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Paul Hardcastle – 19
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

8am

When In Rome – The Promise Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Re-Flex – Praying To The Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

