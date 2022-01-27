Save The Wave Playlist (1.27.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey

Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)

Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)

Echo & the Bunnymen

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)

Divinyls – Pleasure and Pain

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (Razormaid remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Human League – Mirror Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (‘96 remix)

The Church – the Unguarded Moment

Erasure – Chains of Love

New Order – True Faith

8am

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

MCL – New York, NY

Modern Trouble – Flying To Moskow

M & H Band – Popcorn

OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Edit)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

The Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)

Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Ministry – I wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Cube – Loves Taboo

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls

Madness – Our House

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Electronic – Getting Away With It

