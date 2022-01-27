PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty ShowsUncategorized

Save The Wave Playlist (1.27.22)

Drew Bailey
January 27, 2022
2 min read
Boy George

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, January 27th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey
Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)
Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)
Echo & the Bunnymen
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)
Divinyls – Pleasure and Pain
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (Razormaid remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (‘96 remix)
The Church – the Unguarded Moment
Erasure – Chains of Love
New Order – True Faith

8am

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
MCL – New York, NY
Modern Trouble – Flying To Moskow
M & H Band – Popcorn
OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Edit)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
The Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Ministry – I wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls
Madness – Our House
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Electronic – Getting Away With It

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu