Save The Wave Playlist (1.20.22)

Drew Bailey
January 20, 2022
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, January 20th, 2022.

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II

8am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Art of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind (Remix)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumpin’ Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Shamen – Move Any Mountain (Select Mix Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
The Human League – Love Action
Book of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud and Clear
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
‘Til Tuesday – Over My Shoulder
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

