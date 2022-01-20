Save The Wave Playlist (1.20.22)

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

New Order – Love Vigilantes

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – Enola Gay

Red Rockets – China

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)

The Police – Synchronicity II

8am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Art of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind (Remix)

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumpin’ Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

The Shamen – Move Any Mountain (Select Mix Remix)

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

The Human League – Love Action

Book of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud and Clear

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)

‘Til Tuesday – Over My Shoulder

Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

