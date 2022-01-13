Save The Wave Playlist (1.13.22)

7am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)

Micro Chip League – New York

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)

Egyptian Lover – Girls

Kraftwerk – Numbers

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)

Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts

OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)

The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Simple Minds – All The Things She Said

The Belle Stars – Iko Iko (Select Mix Remix)

Love and Money – Candybar Express

Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)

Erasure – A Little Respect (Prime Cuts Mix)

Oozay – Scratching Situations

Pet Shop Boys – So Hard (Razormaid Remix)

Boxcar – Freemason

Information Society – Lay All Your Love On Me

New Order – Fine Time

King – Love and Pride

Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better

Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)

A-ha – Sun Always Shines on TV

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

Photo by Markus Felix