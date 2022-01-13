PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (1.13.22)

Drew Bailey
January 13, 2022
OMD

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

7am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)
Micro Chip League – New York
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts
OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)
The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Simple Minds – All The Things She Said
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko (Select Mix Remix)
Love and Money – Candybar Express
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Erasure – A Little Respect (Prime Cuts Mix)
Oozay – Scratching Situations
Pet Shop Boys – So Hard (Razormaid Remix)
Boxcar – Freemason
Information Society – Lay All Your Love On Me
New Order – Fine Time
King – Love and Pride
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
A-ha – Sun Always Shines on TV
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

Photo by Markus Felix

