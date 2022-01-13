Save The Wave Playlist (1.13.22)

7am
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)
Micro Chip League – New York
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts
OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)
The Cure – In Between Days
8am
Simple Minds – All The Things She Said
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko (Select Mix Remix)
Love and Money – Candybar Express
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Erasure – A Little Respect (Prime Cuts Mix)
Oozay – Scratching Situations
Pet Shop Boys – So Hard (Razormaid Remix)
Boxcar – Freemason
Information Society – Lay All Your Love On Me
New Order – Fine Time
King – Love and Pride
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
A-ha – Sun Always Shines on TV
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
