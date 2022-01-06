Save The Wave Playlist (1.6.22)

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly

OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)

When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)

Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Secession – Touch Part 3

The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)

Camouflage – Love Is A Shield

Fake? – Brick

8am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Shriekback – Nemesis

English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The B-52’s – Roam

INXS – The One Thing

A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

Aha – Take On ME

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo by Anthony