Save The Wave Playlist (1.6.22)

7am
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)
When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)
Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Secession – Touch Part 3
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Fake? – Brick
8am
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Shriekback – Nemesis
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The B-52’s – Roam
INXS – The One Thing
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
Aha – Take On ME
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Photo by Anthony
