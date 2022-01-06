PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (1.6.22)

Drew Bailey
January 6, 2022
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)
When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)
Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Secession – Touch Part 3
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Fake? – Brick

8am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Shriekback – Nemesis
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The B-52’s – Roam
INXS – The One Thing
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
Aha – Take On ME
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This

