DAF Encore: I’m Not That Innocent. Also, support public radio!

For our last mix of the year, we had WIlliam hand-pick his favorite mix from 2021. He picked our first one. Hope you enjoyed it!
ALSO! It’s a great time to donate to your favorite public radio station!
Thanks to the CARES Act, you can take up $300 off your 2021 taxes, even if you don’t itemize, but only if you donate by December 31st. Go to: https://www.c895.org/donate/
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/08/21
Welcome to our playlist. This is our first show together.
Quote of the week:
“I’m not that innocent.” – Britney
(PS: We love you Britney and look forward to your freedom!)
[Edit: YAY!]
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
LIGHTRAY
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
LIGHTRAY
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
RJD
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix
