DAF Encore: I’m Not That Innocent. Also, support public radio!

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/08/21

Welcome to our playlist. This is our first show together.

Quote of the week:

“I’m not that innocent.” – Britney

(PS: We love you Britney and look forward to your freedom!)

[Edit: YAY!]

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix

LIGHTRAY

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)

RJD

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

LIGHTRAY

Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)

Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)

RJD

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix