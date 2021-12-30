Save The Wave Playlist (12.30.21)

7am
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Secession – Sneakyville
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)
Trans X – Living On Video
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)
8am
Erasure – Knocking On Your Door
Bronski Beat – Why? (Class-X Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Question of Time
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)
Romeo Void – Girl In Trouble (Dance Mix)
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment