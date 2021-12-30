Save The Wave Playlist (12.30.21)

7am

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Secession – Sneakyville

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)

Trans X – Living On Video

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)

8am

Erasure – Knocking On Your Door

Bronski Beat – Why? (Class-X Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Question of Time

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)

Romeo Void – Girl In Trouble (Dance Mix)

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button

