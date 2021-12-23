Save The Wave 27th Anniversary

Save The Wave 27 Anniversary with DJ Trent Von & Niko. Playlist for December 23rd, 2021.

7am

Duran Duran: The Reflex

Tears For Fears: Watch Me Bleed Culture Club: Church of the Poison Mind

Fred Schneider & the Superions: Fruitcake XTC: Senses Working Overtime

Simple Minds: Alive and Kicking INXS: Burn For You

1960s Cover Songs Segment:

Blondie: The Tide Is High

Soup Dragons: I’m Free

R.E.M.: Superman

Paul Young: Love of the Common People

Erasure: There’ll Be No Tomorrow Elvis Costello: Veronica

The Human League: Mirror Man

8am

The Style Council: Have You Ever Had It Blue?

The Sundays: Here’s Where the Story Ends

The Clash: (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais

Cocteau Twins: Frosty the Snowman

OMD: Dreaming

Thompson Twins: King For A Day

Scritti Politti: Perfect Way

Thomas Dolby: Airhead

1970s Cover Songs Segment:

Cyndi Lauper: Money Changes Everything

Tracey Ullman: They Don’t Know

Toni Basil: Mickey

Depeche Mode: Love In Itself

They Might Be Giants: Santa’s Beard

The B-52’s: 52 Girls

DEVO: Love Without Anger

The Cure: In Between Days

9am

Sparks: Eaten By The Monster Of Love

X-Ray Spex: Identity

Love and Rockets: No New Tale To Tell

Howard Jones: Life In One Day

Sloppy Seconds: Hooray for Santa Claus

Pete Shelley: Homosapien

The Jam: Start

Squeeze: Cool For Cats

1980s Cover Songs Segment:

The Bangles: Going Down To Liverpool

Animotion: Obsession

Adam & the Ants: Antmusic

Wang Chung: Don’t Let Go

Pet Shop Boys: Love Comes Quickly

Yaz: Midnight

Heaven 17: Let Me Go

A Flock of Seagulls: Space Age Love Song

