Save The Wave 27th Anniversary

7am
Duran Duran: The Reflex
Tears For Fears: Watch Me Bleed Culture Club: Church of the Poison Mind
Fred Schneider & the Superions: Fruitcake XTC: Senses Working Overtime
Simple Minds: Alive and Kicking INXS: Burn For You
1960s Cover Songs Segment:
Blondie: The Tide Is High
Soup Dragons: I’m Free
R.E.M.: Superman
Paul Young: Love of the Common People
Erasure: There’ll Be No Tomorrow Elvis Costello: Veronica
The Human League: Mirror Man
8am
The Style Council: Have You Ever Had It Blue?
The Sundays: Here’s Where the Story Ends
The Clash: (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
Cocteau Twins: Frosty the Snowman
OMD: Dreaming
Thompson Twins: King For A Day
Scritti Politti: Perfect Way
Thomas Dolby: Airhead
1970s Cover Songs Segment:
Cyndi Lauper: Money Changes Everything
Tracey Ullman: They Don’t Know
Toni Basil: Mickey
Depeche Mode: Love In Itself
They Might Be Giants: Santa’s Beard
The B-52’s: 52 Girls
DEVO: Love Without Anger
The Cure: In Between Days
9am
Sparks: Eaten By The Monster Of Love
X-Ray Spex: Identity
Love and Rockets: No New Tale To Tell
Howard Jones: Life In One Day
Sloppy Seconds: Hooray for Santa Claus
Pete Shelley: Homosapien
The Jam: Start
Squeeze: Cool For Cats
1980s Cover Songs Segment:
The Bangles: Going Down To Liverpool
Animotion: Obsession
Adam & the Ants: Antmusic
Wang Chung: Don’t Let Go
Pet Shop Boys: Love Comes Quickly
Yaz: Midnight
Heaven 17: Let Me Go
A Flock of Seagulls: Space Age Love Song
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
