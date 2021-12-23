PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave 27th Anniversary

Drew Bailey
December 23, 2021
Dj Trent Von

Save The Wave 27 Anniversary with DJ Trent Von
& Niko. Playlist for December 23rd, 2021.

7am

Duran Duran: The Reflex
Tears For Fears: Watch Me Bleed Culture Club: Church of the Poison Mind
Fred Schneider & the Superions: Fruitcake XTC: Senses Working Overtime
Simple Minds: Alive and Kicking INXS: Burn For You

1960s Cover Songs Segment:

Blondie: The Tide Is High
Soup Dragons: I’m Free
R.E.M.: Superman
Paul Young: Love of the Common People

Erasure: There’ll Be No Tomorrow Elvis Costello: Veronica
The Human League: Mirror Man

8am

The Style Council: Have You Ever Had It Blue?
The Sundays: Here’s Where the Story Ends
The Clash: (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
Cocteau Twins: Frosty the Snowman
OMD: Dreaming
Thompson Twins: King For A Day
Scritti Politti: Perfect Way
Thomas Dolby: Airhead

1970s Cover Songs Segment:
Cyndi Lauper: Money Changes Everything

Tracey Ullman: They Don’t Know
Toni Basil: Mickey

Depeche Mode: Love In Itself
They Might Be Giants: Santa’s Beard
The B-52’s: 52 Girls
DEVO: Love Without Anger
The Cure: In Between Days

9am

Sparks: Eaten By The Monster Of Love
X-Ray Spex: Identity
Love and Rockets: No New Tale To Tell
Howard Jones: Life In One Day
Sloppy Seconds: Hooray for Santa Claus
Pete Shelley: Homosapien
The Jam: Start
Squeeze: Cool For Cats

1980s Cover Songs Segment:
The Bangles: Going Down To Liverpool
Animotion: Obsession

Adam & the Ants: Antmusic
Wang Chung: Don’t Let Go
Pet Shop Boys: Love Comes Quickly
Yaz: Midnight
Heaven 17: Let Me Go
A Flock of Seagulls: Space Age Love Song

