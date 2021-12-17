Save The Wave Playlist (12.16.21)

7am

Electronic – Getting Away With It

M & H Band – Popcorn

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Gary Numan – Cars

Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter’s Son Mix)

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)

Book Of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

New Order – Temptation

Yello – I Love You

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

Xymox – Obsession

Lighting Seeds – All I Want

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)

Blur – There’s No Other Way (Rock Mix)

8am

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Blondie – Rapture

Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy – Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)

Yaz – State Farm (Edge Remix)

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Junior – Mama Used To Say (12” Version)

Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)

New Order – Touched By The Hand of God

Icicle Works – Birds Fly Whisper To A Scream

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Rhythm Scholar Summer Dreams Dance Mix)

Til’ Tuesday – All That Money Wants

The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

Book of Love – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)

Erasure – Chains of Love

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio