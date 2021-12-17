PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (12.16.21)

Drew Bailey
December 17, 2021
2 min read
Retro radio tape recorder in workshop

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, December 16th, 2021.

7am

Electronic – Getting Away With It
M & H Band – Popcorn
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Gary Numan – Cars
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter’s Son Mix)
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
New Order – Temptation
Yello – I Love You
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Xymox – Obsession
Lighting Seeds – All I Want
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Blur – There’s No Other Way (Rock Mix)

8am

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Blondie – Rapture
Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy – Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)
Yaz – State Farm (Edge Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Junior – Mama Used To Say (12” Version)
Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
New Order – Touched By The Hand of God
Icicle Works – Birds Fly Whisper To A Scream
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Rhythm Scholar Summer Dreams Dance Mix)
Til’ Tuesday – All That Money Wants
The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants
Book of Love – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)
Erasure – Chains of Love
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

