Save The Wave Playlist (12.02.21)

7am
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?
Gene Love Jezebel – Desire
Ken Laszlo – Love Spy
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Blancmange – I Can See It
OMD – Tesla Girls
New Order – Perfect Kiss
8am
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Boxcar – Freemason
Sharp and Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid)
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks Mix)
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)
Succession – Touch (Part 3)
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
Egyptian Lover – Egypt, Egypt
New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)
Trans-X – Living On Video
The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats Mix)
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Boys Say Go
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) (Select Mix Remix)
