Save The Wave Playlist (12.02.21)

7am

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?

Gene Love Jezebel – Desire

Ken Laszlo – Love Spy

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Blancmange – I Can See It

OMD – Tesla Girls

New Order – Perfect Kiss

8am

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Boxcar – Freemason

Sharp and Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid)

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks Mix)

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)

Succession – Touch (Part 3)

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

Egyptian Lover – Egypt, Egypt

New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)

Trans-X – Living On Video

The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats Mix)

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Boys Say Go

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) (Select Mix Remix)

