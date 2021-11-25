Save The Wave Playlist (11.25.21)

6am
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Telex – L’amour Toujours (Razormaid MIx)
Michael Bow – Love & Devotion
Re-Flex – Praying to the Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
Trans-X – Living on Video
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
King – Love & Pride
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Duran Duran – Girls on Film
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)
Art Of Noise – Moments in Love
New Order – True Faith 2001
7am
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Peter Schilling – The Different Story
Erasure – Supernature
Information Society – Think
Camouflage – Neighbours
Blancmange – Blind Vision
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Do The Dance – Trance-Dance
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?
Tears for Fears – Change
Until December – Heaven
New Order – Sub-Culture
Yello – I Love You
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
OMD – So In Love
8am
ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Information Society – Walking Away
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain
9am
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)
Nina Hagen – New York New York
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down
Love and Money – Candybar Express
Duran Duran – Notorious
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Ministry – Work For Love
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasuredome
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
10am
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix)
INXS – Don’t Change
The Cure – A Forest
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals
Madness – One Step Beyond
The Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away (Punk Shock Remix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Men At Work – Overkill (Edge Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Toni Basil – Mickey (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
11am
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (12” Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Boxcar – Freemason
Big Audio Dynamite – C’mon Every Beatbox
Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin (12” Remix)
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Devo – Here To Go
Gene loves jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
