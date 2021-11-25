Save The Wave Playlist (11.25.21)

6am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Telex – L’amour Toujours (Razormaid MIx)

Michael Bow – Love & Devotion

Re-Flex – Praying to the Beat

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

Trans-X – Living on Video

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

King – Love & Pride

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

Duran Duran – Girls on Film

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)

Art Of Noise – Moments in Love

New Order – True Faith 2001

7am

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Peter Schilling – The Different Story

Erasure – Supernature

Information Society – Think

Camouflage – Neighbours

Blancmange – Blind Vision

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Eurythmics – Missionary Man

Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Do The Dance – Trance-Dance

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?

Tears for Fears – Change

Until December – Heaven

New Order – Sub-Culture

Yello – I Love You

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

OMD – So In Love

8am

ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

Information Society – Walking Away

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)

Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

The Clash – Train In Vain

9am

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)

Nina Hagen – New York New York

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down

Love and Money – Candybar Express

Duran Duran – Notorious

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Ministry – Work For Love

Thompson Twins – The Gap

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Remix)

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood ‎– Welcome To The Pleasuredome

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

10am

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix)

INXS – Don’t Change

The Cure – A Forest

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals

Madness – One Step Beyond

The Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away (Punk Shock Remix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Men At Work – Overkill (Edge Remix)

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Toni Basil – Mickey (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

11am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (12” Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Boxcar – Freemason

Big Audio Dynamite – C’mon Every Beatbox

Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin (12” Remix)

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

Devo – Here To Go

Gene loves jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

