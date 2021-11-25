PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (11.25.21)

Drew Bailey
November 25, 2021
Turkey

Save The Wave Mixgiving with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for November 25th, 2021.

6am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Telex – L’amour Toujours (Razormaid MIx)
Michael Bow – Love & Devotion
Re-Flex – Praying to the Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
Trans-X – Living on Video
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
King – Love & Pride
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Duran Duran – Girls on Film
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)
Art Of Noise – Moments in Love
New Order – True Faith 2001

7am

Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Peter Schilling – The Different Story
Erasure – Supernature
Information Society – Think
Camouflage – Neighbours
Blancmange – Blind Vision
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Do The Dance – Trance-Dance
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?
Tears for Fears – Change
Until December – Heaven
New Order – Sub-Culture
Yello – I Love You
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
OMD – So In Love

8am

ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Information Society – Walking Away
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain

9am

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)
Nina Hagen – New York New York
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down
Love and Money – Candybar Express
Duran Duran – Notorious
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Ministry – Work For Love
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood ‎– Welcome To The Pleasuredome
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

10am

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix)
INXS – Don’t Change
The Cure – A Forest
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals
Madness – One Step Beyond
The Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away (Punk Shock Remix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Men At Work – Overkill (Edge Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Toni Basil – Mickey (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

11am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (12” Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Boxcar – Freemason
Big Audio Dynamite – C’mon Every Beatbox
Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin (12” Remix)
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Devo – Here To Go
Gene loves jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

