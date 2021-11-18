Save The Wave Playlist (11.18.21)

7am

Thompson Twins – Lies

New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Fake? – Brick

Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Human League – Mirror Man

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)

Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) (Edge Remix)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Erasure – Sometimes

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Wham – Wham Rap ‘86

INXS – What You Need

Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)

S-50 – Input

Depeche Mode – Flexible

