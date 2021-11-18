Save The Wave Playlist (11.18.21)

7am
Thompson Twins – Lies
New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Fake? – Brick
Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Human League – Mirror Man
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)
Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) (Edge Remix)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Cure – In Between Days
8am
Erasure – Sometimes
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Wham – Wham Rap ‘86
INXS – What You Need
Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)
S-50 – Input
Depeche Mode – Flexible
