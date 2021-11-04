Save The Wave Playlist (11.04.21)

7am

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)

Shona Lang (Glad I’m) Not a Kennedy

Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks Mix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Magazine 60

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Dead or Alive

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

8am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)

Bananarama – Venus

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)

The Flying Lizards – Money

The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.