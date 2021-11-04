Save The Wave Playlist (11.04.21)

Buy your tickets now for our 50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von
7am
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)
Shona Lang (Glad I’m) Not a Kennedy
Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Magazine 60
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Dead or Alive
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
8am
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
