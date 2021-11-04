PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (11.04.21)

Drew Bailey
November 4, 2021
2 min read
Old School Radio Receiver

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Buy your tickets now for our 50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von

7am

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)
Shona Lang (Glad I’m) Not a Kennedy
Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Magazine 60
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Dead or Alive
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

8am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu