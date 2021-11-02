Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Qaett, Soular Order, Veiled Dawn, Treetalking and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Qaett, Soular Order, Veiled Dawn, Treetalking and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Weir Pond” (vintage photo), located on Weir Farm, which is now one of two sites in the National Park Service devoted to the visual arts. Credit: Weir Farm National Historical Park, National Park Service, public domain. Date taken unknown.

Originally aired 31 Oct 2021

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Mariposa

Coubo – Woods

Emancipator – Goodness

Tydes – Atlas

Jinsang – eyes

Birocratic – Matlack

Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)

Frameworks – Titles

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

BABEL. – Tell Me

Sitkah – Wise Love

Native – Youth

Coubo – We’ve Lost It All

Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)

IG88 – Negative Space

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac

Kaelyn – The Mood

VIQ – Somewhere

Tycho – Easy

Unfound – Reach

William French – Heart

Frameworks – Titles

Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

Hotwax – Isopod

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Qaett – Gienah

The Tin Box – Moving Flight

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress

20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Soular Order – Navigator

Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Teen Daze – Paradiso

9AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – The First Iteration

High Tides – Zolar

2814 – Arcadia

Xky – Shapes

TOR – Red Tide

Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Metal & Plastic

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Lone – Echo Paths

Kaya Project – Any Silver Lining (ft. Pooja Tiwari & Fatima Gozlan)

Forhill – Iridescent