Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Qaett, Soular Order, Veiled Dawn, Treetalking and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Qaett, Soular Order, Veiled Dawn, Treetalking and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Weir Pond” (vintage photo), located on Weir Farm, which is now one of two sites in the National Park Service devoted to the visual arts. Credit: Weir Farm National Historical Park, National Park Service, public domain. Date taken unknown.
Originally aired 31 Oct 2021
6AM Playlist
Frythm – Mariposa
Coubo – Woods
Emancipator – Goodness
Tydes – Atlas
Jinsang – eyes
Birocratic – Matlack
Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)
Frameworks – Titles
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
BABEL. – Tell Me
Sitkah – Wise Love
Native – Youth
Coubo – We’ve Lost It All
Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)
IG88 – Negative Space
7AM Playlist
Kasseo – Almanac
Kaelyn – The Mood
VIQ – Somewhere
Tycho – Easy
Unfound – Reach
William French – Heart
Frameworks – Titles
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Hotwax – Isopod
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
8AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Qaett – Gienah
The Tin Box – Moving Flight
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Soular Order – Navigator
Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Teen Daze – Paradiso
9AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
High Tides – Zolar
2814 – Arcadia
Xky – Shapes
TOR – Red Tide
Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Metal & Plastic
Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Lone – Echo Paths
Kaya Project – Any Silver Lining (ft. Pooja Tiwari & Fatima Gozlan)
Forhill – Iridescent
