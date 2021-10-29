Stop, this beat is killing me (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/29/21

Welcome to our playlist. Pizza is a nice colour. Or color?

Quote of the week:

“Stop, this beat is killing me” – Cascada

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix

LIGHTRAY

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

RJD

Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix

Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix

Mr.Kitty – We Found Love

LIGHTRAY

Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)

LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)

RJD

NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me

Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)

Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended