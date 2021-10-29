DAFPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Stop, this beat is killing me (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill and the Drive-at-Five versus DJ Lightray
October 29, 2021
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/29/21

Welcome to our playlist. Pizza is a nice colour. Or color?

Quote of the week:
“Stop, this beat is killing me” – Cascada

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix
LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
Mr.Kitty – We Found Love
LIGHTRAY
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. My social circle consists exclusively of crows.

